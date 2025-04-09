New Delhi, April 9: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly dismissed the findings of a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). The CAG report alleged that the telecom company suffered a financial loss of INR 1,757 crore. The loss was said to be related to BSNL’s infrastructure-sharing agreement with Reliance Jio.

CAG reportedly said, "BSNL failed to enforce the Master Service Agreement (MSA) with M/s. Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) and did not bill for the additional technology used on BSNL's shared passive infrastructure, resulting in loss of Rs 1,757.76 crore and penal interest thereon, between May 2014 to March 2024 to the government exchequer." BSNL Failed To Bill Reliance Jio: Government Losses INR 1,757 Crore As State-Owned Telecom Firm Fails To Bill Jio for 10 Years Since May 2014 on Passive Infrastructure Sharing, Says CAG.

The CAG also mentioned that there was a short billing of passive infrastructure sharing charge by BSNL. CAG reportedly said, "Non-adherence to the terms and conditions laid down in the MSA with RJIL by BSNL and non-application of the escalation clause resulted in a loss of revenue of Rs 29 crore (including GST) towards infrastructure sharing charges,"

As per a report of The Economics Times, BSNL has rejected the CAG report claiming INR 1,757 crore loss from non-billing for sharing infrastructure with Reliance Jio and plans to respond to the Department of Expenditure (DOE). BSNL has reportedly issued an statement in response to the CAG report.

As per reports, BSNL stated the figures highlighted in the CAG report, which claim significant financial losses, are exaggerated and do not accurately represent the reality of the situation. The company has argued that the calculations were based on incorrect interpretations of the terms and conditions associated with their agreements. BSNL 5G: Government Allocates INR 61,000 Crore Worth of 5G Spectrum To Launch Its Services, Says Report.

BSNL further added there was a Master Service Agreement with Reliance Jio. According to the agreement, all payments were made based on mutual understanding and actual usage. BSNL also mentioned that it has sent the full bill to Jio for using its infrastructure.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2025 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).