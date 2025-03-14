New Delhi, March 14: WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will likely make conversations easier to follow. The Meta-owned platform is developing threaded conversations for Android users. The new feature may allow users to reply to specific messages within a chat by keeping the conversation organised. WhatsApp aims to streamline communication and offer a more structured way of keeping track of discussions within chats.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is developing new tools to enhance message management, organisation, and interaction within private chats and group conversations. These improvements is expected to make it easier for users to handle their messages and engage effectively in their discussions. WhatsApp New Features Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing Dedicated List To Manage Community Groups From Chats Tab.

WhatsApp is looking to introduce a feature that will enable users to follow replies to a specific message in a structured thread. The new feature is expected to group all related replies directly under the original message. It will help users to keep a track of ongoing conversations and discussions easily. It aims to reduce the confusion caused by scattered responses throughout the chat by organising replies in this way.

When a user replies to a quoted message, the conversation thread will stay linked to the original message to keep all responses well-organised. The feature will allow users to view all related replies in a dedicated thread, rather than having to sift through a long list of individual responses. Users won't have to scroll through the entire chat history to find a specific reply. Instead, they can navigate through threads and concentrate on relevant conversations without losing track of the context. WhatsApp New Features Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing Improved Sheet for Emoji Reactions in Chats, Groups and Channels on Android.

WhatsApp is said to create a logical structure that can be helpful in large group chats or community discussions, where conversations can become confusing and difficult to follow. The feature aims to bring order to the unorganised flow of messages by grouping replies into threads. Currently in development, it is anticipated to be included in a future update for individual chats, group conversations, communities, and channels.

