New Delhi, March 16: WhatsApp may soon introduce a feature for Android users to allow them the ability to add social media links to their profiles. The upcoming feature of WhatsApp is said to be currently being tested by a select group of beta testers. Meta-owned platform is expected to enhance user experience by making it easier to connect other social media profiles within the app.

The feature to add social media links to user profiles was under development, and now, WhatsApp is testing it with the public. As per a report of WABetaInfo, some beta testers can explore the new feature that allows them to add social media links to their profile. WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.7.9 update brings a feature to add social media profile links to user accounts. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing Threaded Conversations To Organise Message Replies on Android.

Some beta testers now have the opportunity to try out a new feature that lets them include a link in their Instagram profile. Once a link is added, it will be visible in the chat information screen. It will make it much easier for other users to find and discover the link. Currently, Instagram is the only platform that supports the feature. However, it is expected that in future updates, WhatsApp will likely add support for more social media platforms to allow its users to link to various services.

Users will likely have the ability to choose how broadly they want to share their profiles. WhatsApp users can either share with a wide audience or restrict access to only those they trust. The feature is to enhance privacy and convenience. WhatsApp may introduce introduce privacy settings that will enable users to manage the visibility of their social media links effectively. WhatsApp New Features Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing Dedicated List To Manage Community Groups From Chats Tab.

Users may select from various options for making their links visible to everyone, limiting visibility to their contacts, allowing access to their contacts except for certain individuals, or keeping the links completely private. The level of flexibility can provide its users to have a complete control over who can view their social media profiles through WhatsApp, and they can also change these settings at any time to match their preferences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2025 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).