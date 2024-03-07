Mumbai, March 7: Apple and Epic Games' clash has resulted in the European Union entering the conflict. The clash between these two companies has been going on for four years. Now, Apple has deleted and terminated Epic Games' developer account after EU's DMA came into an effect. The action will stop the video game company from developing new games on iOS. Epic Games posted about Apple's account termination on X, saying, "This is a serious violation of the EU's Digital Markets Act. We will continue to fight to get back on iOS!"

With the introduction of the new Digital Markets Act in March, the European Union aims to prevent large companies from abusing their markets. The law aims for the new smaller players to enter the market. Since the tech giant Apple has banned Epic Games accounts, the EU will ask the tech giant about its choice to ban the account. Microsoft’s AI Tool Copilot Designer Has Tendency To Create ‘Inappropriate’ and ‘Sexually Objectified’ Images, Says Report.

Epic Games Offiical Tweet About Developer Account Termination:

Apple has terminated our developer account and now we cannot develop the Epic Games Store for iOS. This is a serious violation of the EU’s Digital Markets Act. We will continue to fight to get back on iOS!https://t.co/BmqFxG26ul — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) March 6, 2024

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney's Post of January 26, 2024:

Apple's plan to thwart Europe's new Digital Markets Act law is a devious new instance of Malicious Compliance. They are forcing developers to choose between App Store exclusivity and the store terms, which will be illegal under DMA, or accept a new also-illegal anticompetitive… — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) January 25, 2024

In January 2024, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney posted on X that Apple was planning to thwart the EU's new Digital Markets Act law. The CEO further explained in his post that Apple has been forcing developers to choose Apple stores on its terms, which will be illegal under DMA law. In his old X post, he said, "Epic has always supported the notion of Apple notarization and malware scanning for apps, but we strongly reject Apple's twisting this process to undermine competition and continue imposing Apple taxes on transactions they're not involved in." India's Tech Sector Suffers 'Big Blow' As Paytm and BYJU's Face Crisis Amid Regulatory Scrutiny and Alleged Mismanagement: Report.

According to the reports, Apple was fined €1.8 billion ($1.95 billion) by the EU over its abusive Apple Store rules related to the music streaming services. As per the report by Investopedia.com, Apple replied that the commission did not find any credible evidence of consumer harm and further added to appeal to the decision. Apple changed some of its systems to comply with the EU's new Digital Markets Act; however, the termination of the Epic Games account has forced the commission to explain its decision further.

