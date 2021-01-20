Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale 2021 is now live for everyone. The e-commerce giant is reportedly looking to take on Amazon's Great Republic Day sale which is also live now. Flipkart has come together with HDFC Bank to provide 10 percent instant discount to its customers on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. The e-commerce giant brings hundreds of deals on several popular smartphones, TVs, and appliances during the Big Saving Days Sale 2021. The sale will last till January 24, 2021, so if you are looking to buy a smartphone, TV or any appliance then this is the right time. Here are the top deals and offers from this sale.

Apple iPhone 11-

iPhone 11 64GB is available at Rs 48,999 on Flipkart. Customers can get 10 percent off on HDFC Bank credit/debit cards, 10 percent off on HDFC Bank debit cards transactions up to Rs 500 on orders of Rs 5,000, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards and up to Rs 16,500 off on an exchange deal. The phone sports a 6.1-inch liquid retina display, a 12MP dual rear camera and comes powered by A13 Bionic chipset.

Apple iPhone 11 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Apple iPhone SE-

iPhone SE is listed on the e-commerce website at Rs 31,999 for the 64GB model, the device originally costs Rs 39,900. Sale offers include an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on transactions via HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, 10 percent off on HDFC Bank credit cards & EMI transactions, up to Rs 16,500 via an exchange offer and 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. The handset gets a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, a 12MP rear shooter, A13 Bionic chip & more.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 India Sale (Photo Credits: Apple India)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ -

Galaxy S20+ is being sold at Rs 44,999. This deal is labelled as the crazy deal on Samsung's flagship handset because the phone originally costs Rs 83,000. Customers will get 10 percent off on HDFC Bank credit cards and credit/debit EMI transactions, 10 percent off on HDFC Bank debit card transactions on orders of Rs 5,000, no-cost EMI and standard EMI options. Galaxy S20+ sports a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display, a 64MP quad rear camera, a 4,500mAh battery & more.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Asus RoG Phone 3-

RoG Phone 3 8GB variant is available at Rs 43,999, the high-end model is listed at Rs 47,999. Sale offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 10 percent off on HDFC Bank credit cards and credit/debit EMI transactions, an exchange offer with up to Rs 16,500 off, no-cost EMI and standard EMI options.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Launched in India at Rs 49,999 (Photo Credits: Asus India)

In addition to this, devices such as Moto G 5G, LG Velvet, LG Gram 14-inch laptop, MSI GF63 gaming laptop, Poco X3, Realme 6, Realme 7i, iPhone XR & more are being offered at a discounted price.

