Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale is live now and brings a bunch of smartphones with amazing offers and discounts. Smartphones such as iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR, Poco M3, Galaxy S20 FE, Narzo 30A are listed on the e-commerce platform with a price cut. Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank to provide an instant discount of up to Rs 1,250 on credit and debit cards. The platform also provides no-cost EMI and exchange offers as well. To save your time, we have picked the best deals from this Flipkart Carnival Sale.

Apple iPhone SE 2020-

The handset is listed on Flipkart at Rs 29,999 for the 64GB storage model. Sale offers include a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit cards on the first transaction and up to Rs 16,500 via exchange deals. The phone sports a 12MP rear camera, a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, an A13 Bionic chip & more. iPhone SE 2020 with 128GB and 256Gb storage models are priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 Available in India (Photo Credits: Apple India)

Apple iPhone XR-

iPhone XR gets a price tag of Rs 43,999 for the 128GB variant. Buyers can also get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 10 percent off on Axis Bank credit and debit card transactions, No cost EMI Rs 7,334 per month and up to Rs 16,500 on exchange deals. iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch display, a 12MP rear camera, a 7MP front camera, A12 Bionic chipset and runs on the iOS 13 operating system.

Apple iPhone XR (Photo Credits: Apple India)

Realme Narzo 30A-

The recently launched Naro 30A is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB model. Interested customers can get 10 percent off on Axis Bank credit and debit card transactions, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda MasterCard debit card on the first transaction and up to Rs 9,350 off via exchange deals. The smartphone flaunts a 6.51-inch HD+ display, a 6,000mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and more.

Realme Narzo 30A (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE-

The phone is listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 44,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The handset was launched in India last month. Buyers will get an additional Rs 500 off on transactions with Axis bank debit and credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, no-cost EMI at Rs 5,000 per month, standard EMI options and up to Rs 23,500 off via an exchange offer.

Galaxy S20 FE Online Sale (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

In addition to this, smartphones such as Realme C12, Poco C3, Poco X3, Poco M3, Poco M2, Realme C15, Realme 7 Pro, Galaxy F41, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max & more are being offered at a discount price on Flipkart.

