Fossil on Wednesday officially unveiled its latest Gen 6 smartwatches in the US market. The latest generation lineup includes different styles as well as a Michael Kors branded edition. It's worth noting that these smartwatches run on the old version of Wear OS. It doesn't come with the new Wear OS version that has been co-developed by Google and Samsung. The Gen 6 smartwatch lineup is offered in 42mm and 44mm dial sizes.

The prices of the Fossil Gen 6 range at $299 that is around Rs 21,900). The stainless steel variant costs $319 (around Rs 23,00). The company is already accepting Pre-orders for the US market, and shipping will begin from September 27, 2021. The new smartwatches range comes in Smoke Stainless Steel, Brown Leather, Green Camo Grosgrain and Gold/ Purple colours. As of now, there is no official word from the company regarding the global launch of the Fossil Gen 6 range.

As far as specifications are concerned, Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches get a circular dial for both 42mm and 44mm sizes. It has a 1.28-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 416x416 pixels. The smartwatch comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100+ processor which is coupled with 1GB of RAM and an 8GB internal storage.

Coming to features, the smartwatch comes with SpO2, heart rate sensor, wear OS 2, water-resistant, mic for calls, Bluetooth v5 and more. The company says the smartwatch offers a battery backup of 24 hours on a single charge.

