Mumbai, October 28: Garena Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game that offers a great experience to gamers who love the genre. It lets players enjoy fast-paced gunfights with each other. First, they need to land on a map and collect weapons and gadgets. After that, they must play the third-person shooter while staying within a shrinking ‘safe zone’. Garena Free Fire MAX codes let players unlock several rewards for in-game purposes. Get the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28, 2025.

Garena Free Fire MAX allows players to choose multiplayer options such as Solo, Duo and Squad before the game starts. Up to 50 players can join the game's standard match. The original version, known as Garena Free Fire, has been banned in India since 2022 by the government; it was launched in 2017. However, many players prefer the MAX version as it offers improved animation, graphics, sound, gameplay and other aspects. Also, it is available in India without restrictions on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes can help players claim free rewards including weapons, skins, gold, diamonds and other in-game items.

Active Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, October 28, 2025

F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9

F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8

F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8

F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3

F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7

F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4

F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3

F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2

F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5

F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4

F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1

F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for Today, October 28, 2025

Step 1: Access the Garena Free Fire MAX with this URL - https://ff.garena.com.

Step 2: Select any of the accounts from Google, Apple, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, VK ID or Huawei ID accounts to sign in to the website.

Step 3: Now, you need to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes.

Step 4: Copy the codes and place them in the available empty box.

Step 5: Then, click the “OK” button.

Step 6: After that, please click the "Confirm" button.

Step 7: As you complete the Garena FF MAX Codes redemption steps, you will receive a success message on your device.

Check the in-game email as soon as you complete the Garena FF MAX code redemption for a rewards notification. After that, find the diamonds and gold in your game account. Lastly, the Vault section will display the in-game items.

Garena Free Fire MAX redemption takes a few minutes, but you need to complete it quickly, otherwise the codes may expire as they are live for only 12 to 18 hours. Moreover, only the first 500 players can redeem the rewards. In case you miss out on this opportunity today, try again tomorrow for new codes and new rewards.

