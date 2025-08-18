Cupertino, August 18: Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 17 series is set to launch globally next month. Reports have hinted that the launch could take place on September 9, 2025. The upcoming series will include the following models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. These models are said to be powered by the latest A19 series chipsets and will be introduced in a revamped design. The leaks have highlighted the specifications and features of the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup.

The iPhone 17e is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2026, just like the iPhone 16e model. However, its key details have been leaked online. The smartphone is expected to continue having a 60Hz display and offer a 12MP front-facing camera. This device will be powered by the A19 chipset that will reportedly be included in the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air models. iPhone 18 Not Coming in 2026: Apple To Skip Standard Model From Its Upcoming iPhone Family Next Year, Says Report.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Prices, Specifications and Features

Apple will introduce its highly anticipated iPhone 17 Pro series with major design changes. Various reports have hinted that both models would come with a rectangular-shaped camera module on the rear while keeping the same triple camera setup as the iPhone 16 Pro series. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to have 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch ProMotion displays with 120Hz refresh rate, respectively.

The Pro variant could come with 48MP+12MP+48MP and 24MP front-facing camera, 3,600mAh equivalent battery, and A19 Pro chip. The iPhone 17 Pro price could be around INR 1,34,900 for the 128GB variant, and the storage could go up to 1TB. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India is expected to start at INR 1,64,900. It may come with 48MP+48MP+48MP rear and 24MP front camera, 5,000mAh equivalent battery and A19 Pro chipset. iPhone 17 Air Launch Date Likely on September 9; Check Expected Price and Specifications of Upcoming Device From iPhone 17 Series.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air Prices, Specifications and Features

iPhone 17 standard variant is expected to get a 3,600mAh equivalent battery, a 6.3-inch display, A19 chip, 12MP front camera and 48MP+12MP dual rear camera setup. iPhone 17 price in India could start at INR 89,900, and the same would reportedly come with the same design as the iPhone 16. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Air could be launched with a 6.6-inch or 6.7-inch display and a slim design. It will boast 5.5mm to 6.25mm thickness, and because of this, it is expected to include a small 2,800mAh battery. iPhone 17 Air price could be around INR 99,900 in India. It will get a 24MP front camera, a 48MP single camera on the rear, and an A19 chip.

