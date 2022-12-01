New Delhi, December 1 : Google on Thursday said that 'Questt: Navigator for Learning' is the best app of this year in India on its Play Store, while the 'Best Game of 2022' title goes to 'Apex Legends Mobile.' Questt is using AI to better identify academic needs, provide personalised learning paths, and gamify the learning experience for students with engaging quests.

"We have grown to help over 2 million students with personalised learning paths. We remain focused on improving learning outcomes for millions of students in India and hope to bring a paradigm shift by making education more data-driven with the help of technology," said Akhil Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, Questt. Google Play Store Starts Testing Advertising Apps In Search Field.

In the battle Royale game Apex Legends Mobile', super-powered competitors from around the world collide in the crucible of Apex Games. In post-pandemic India, Google saw apps that helped people in numerous ways, including personal growth, daily tasks, creative expression, and business aspirations.

"Many of these titles come from local developers in India that once again inspired us with their ambition and creativity, building winning solutions for India and the world," the company said in a blog post. UPI Autopay Payment Option Launched on Google Play in India.

E-learning remained in demand, such as our Best App for Personal Growth winner Filo and others in the category like PrepLadder, Cuemath, and Yellow Class engaging learners across age groups with high-quality content, live engagement sessions, gamified experiences, and expert guidance.

E-commerce was a much-loved category by users across the country. "This resulted in hyper-value e-commerce brand Shopsy being voted as our Users' Choice app of the year in India, emerging as a popular choice for many people and small businesses," said Google.

In the Everyday Essentials' category, delivery apps such as Blinkit and Zepto gained prominence among people across the country. Health and wellness continued to be on people's minds, with apps such as Bunkerfit, Neend, and Dance Workout for Weight Loss offering creative and localised solutions to help people stay fit.

The 'Best Apps for Good' winner Khyaal is helping senior citizens interact with each other and supporting them with holistic care needs. "Khyaal started with a single chat group in 2021, and today, we have over 100K+ users on our app," said Hemanshu Jain, Founder and CEO, Khyaal. In gaming, Indian players "showered love for Rovio's classic feathery friends with Angry Birds Journey winning the Users' Choice game award".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2022 10:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).