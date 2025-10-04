Mumbai, October 4: Google Play Store is a digital marketplace where Android users can search and find apps for various tasks. Previously known as Android Market, Play Store is home to millions of apps in multiple categories including productivity, entertainment, music, games, and more. The platform also allows Android users to read books and watch movies. Google Play Store has nearly 3 million (30 lakh) applications for users to explore.

Android users can download and use applications from Google Play Store either for free or by paying an amount via in-app purchases. There are two sections, "Top Free" and "Top Paid," which showcase the free and paid applications that performed well in terms of downloads. Today, we will look at the top-performing applications in our Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. This week, Arattai Messenger, Perplexity, Kuku TV, Meesho, and Story TV are among the most downloaded Android apps.

Arattai Messenger

Arattai Messenger, developed by Zoho Corporation, has become the most downloaded Android application this week, taking the number one spot on Google Play Store. Originally launched in 2021, Arattai has become popular as Indians adopt homegrown applications. It has 50 lakh downloads, a 4.8-star rating, and around 92,500 reviews on Google Play.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT is the third most downloaded application in the Top Free section of the Google Play Store this week. OpenAI's AI chatbot has maintained its position as it has become an everyday tool for many people. Over 50 crore users have downloaded it, 2.17 million have posted reviews, and it holds a 4.5-star overall rating. However, Perplexity has taken the second spot this week.

Kuku TV

Kuku TV has secured the fourth spot in the Google Play Store Top Free Apps List after seeing massive downloads. It offers entertainment via shows, movies, and dramas to viewers. Over 10 crore users have downloaded Kuku TV from Google Play Store so far, posting 6.71 lakh reviews and giving it a 4.3-star rating.

Story TV

Story TV is an entertainment app that allows users to watch short dramas, series, and movies in HD quality. It has slowly started gaining popularity and has become the sixth most downloaded application in our Google Play Store Top Free Apps List, following Meesho which holds the fifth position. Over 1 crore people have downloaded the Story TV app, given it a 4.5-star rating, and posted 19,900 reviews.

