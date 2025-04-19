Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced new versions of Gemma 3 models. The Gemma 3 new versions are capable of running on a single NVIDIA H100 GPU. Pichai said that the new AI model could run on a single Desktop GPU. Google CEO said, "Our Quantization-Aware Training (QAT) method drastically brings down memory use while maintaining high quality. Excited to make Gemma 3 even more accessible for more developers." ‘Go to Hospital. NOW’: ChatGPT Helps Flavio Adamo From Losing His Organ Amid Growing Pain, Making Him Rush to Doctor, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Reacts.

Gemma 3 New Version Announced Running on Single Desktop GPU

Just announced new versions of Gemma 3 – the most capable model to run just one H100 GPU – can now run on just one *desktop* GPU! Our Quantization-Aware Training (QAT) method drastically brings down memory use while maintaining high quality. Excited to make Gemma 3 even more… pic.twitter.com/7QjOmG1clq — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 18, 2025

