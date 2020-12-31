Google, the global tech giant has organised its Hello 2021 India' virtual New Year's evening party in India today on YouTube. The virtual party will premiere at 11 pm IST and feature performances of stars such as Tiger Shroff, rapper Badshah, singer Jonita Gandhi, Astha Gill, Akasa and more. The party will be hosted by Comedian Zakir Khan. The tech giant has also added a new feature to celebrate the end of 2020. Whenever a user types 'New Year's Eve' on the search bar, the result page shows up a party popper icon that releases confetti every time a user clicks on it. Google Testing Feature to Show Videos on Its Dedicated Carousel From Instagram, TikTok: Report.

This blue-yellow party popper icon is located on the upper right side of the screen, there is no limit to the number of times users can click on the icon and enjoy the virtual celebration. It also includes an animation when users hover over the icon. Google's Hello 2021 India New Year's Eve party can be accessed by visiting the YouTube India Spotlight channel on YouTube. Users can also watch the telecast of the virtual event by clicking on the below-embedded video.

Hello 2021 India (Photo Credits: Google)

This new year party is presented by YouTube Originals. Besides Tiger Shroff, Badshah, Astha Gill and Akasa there will be performances by Benny Dayal, music band 'Thaikkudam Bridge' and actress Alaya F. Users can also set a reminder of this New Year's Eve Party by tapping on the 'Set Reminder' button located at the right side of the YouTube video. In addition to this, a live chat for the event has already started on YouTube.

