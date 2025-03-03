New Delhi, March 3: A new hydrogen fuel cell-based backup power solution for telecom towers is set to revolutionise the industry by providing a cleaner, more efficient alternative to traditional diesel generators, the government said on Monday.

This innovative plug-and-play system aligns with India's renewable energy goals while ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for millions of users across the country, according to Ministry of Science and Technology. “India is home to over a million telecom towers, many of which are located in remote areas where maintaining continuous operations can be challenging due to limited access to the power grid,” the ministry added. BSNL Holi Dhamaka: Telecom Company Announces New INR 2399 Plan With Extended Validity Ahead of Holi 2025; Check Details.

It added that for years, diesel generators have been used as backup power sources. However, these generators are costly, inefficient, and contribute significantly to carbon emissions, making them less suitable in the long term. The solution to this problem lies in Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cells, which offer an environmentally friendly, efficient, and reliable energy source.

These fuel cells generate electricity by using hydrogen as fuel, producing only water vapour as a by-product. They also have the advantage of quick start-up times, operate at relatively low temperatures, and require much less maintenance than diesel generators, making them a promising option for telecom towers, especially in areas without reliable grid power.

The fuel cell technology works by an electrochemical reaction, where hydrogen gas is fed into the anode, oxidised to release protons, and then travels through a polymer membrane to the cathode. Here, it reacts with oxygen to generate electricity and water, providing a clean energy solution, the Ministry added. Jio Financial Services Share Price Hits a Fresh 52-Week Low After 4.3% Drop.

In line with global environmental efforts, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) have been encouraging greener energy alternatives for telecom towers. TRAI’s 2012 directive mandates that at least 50 per cent of rural telecom towers and 33 per cent of urban towers switch to hybrid renewable energy sources. Integrating PEM fuel cells with telecom towers supports this vision, offering an eco-friendly backup system.

