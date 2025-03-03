Jio Financial Services shares (NSE: JioFin) dropped 4.3% today, hitting an all-time low at INR 198.90 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The Jio Fin Service LTD shares price was down amid the selling pressure. The shares of the company nosedived below the issued price (IPO) of INR 265 in August 2023. As of March 3, 2025, at 3:30 PM IST, the JioFin shares were INR 201.30. Tata Motors Share Price Today, March 3: Tata Motors Shares Drop Over 1.9% Amid Slower Sales Growth in February 2025

Jio Financial Services (NSE: JioFin) Shares Down By 4% Today

Jio financial services Gone below the IPO listing price now 😕 https://t.co/sy2D5YPE1J pic.twitter.com/JmkW0FU398 — Dr. Deepak Singhal (@ent_wala) March 3, 2025

