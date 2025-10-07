Mumbai, October 7: HMD India has launched its new hybrid phone in India, offering customers a large touchscreen display, battery, and 4G compatibility. The new HMD Touch 4G is presented as a compact feature phone with options for video calling and voice messaging via Express Chat. Touch 4G also offers Cloud Phone Service to users.

The new HMD Touch 4G weighs 100 grams with a 10.85mm depth, making it easy to carry. HMD stated that the device would bridge the feature phone and smartphone worlds. Users can send texts, photos, and emojis, take selfies, and enjoy games and entertainment. The device also provides cricket results, news, weather, and other updates. Moto G06 Power Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything about Newly Launched Motorola’s New G Series Budget Smartphone.

HMD Touch 4G Price in India

The HMD Touch 4G price in India is INR 3,999, and it is available for shipping across India. Interested customers can buy it via the official HMD India website. The newly launched phone is available in two colours – cyan and dark blue.

HMD Touch 4G Specifications and Features

The HMD Touch 4G hybrid phone comes with a 3.2-inch QVGA display with 2.5D cover glass. The phone has a 2MP primary camera and a 0.3MP front-facing camera, offering decent image quality for its segment. The device combines a large display with feature phone functions for price-conscious customers.

The new HMD Touch 4G has 64MB RAM and 128MB storage, expandable via a microSD card up to 32GB. The phone has a 1,950mAh battery, which can offer up to 30 hours of backup, and supports USB Type-C charging. HMD Touch 4G is powered by a UniSoc T127 processor and runs on the RTOS Touch operating system. Lava Shark 2 New Model to Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Additionally, the phone offers wired and wireless FM radio, one speaker, one microphone, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi hotspot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and dual SIM support. HMD Touch 4G comes with an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance and includes a Jelly Case, charger, and the device itself in the box.

