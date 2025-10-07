Lava Mobiles has confirmed launching a new Shark 2 smartphone in India with a 50MP AI Camera on the rear. The new Lava Shark 2 is expected to offer major improvements over the Lava Shark 5G launched in May. The Indian smartphone company confirmed the triple rear camera design of Lava Shark 2, which appears similar to Apple's iPhone 16 Pro series. As per a report by Gadget360, Shark 2 by Lava Mobiles will likely come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C charging port and a premium look due to the metallic shade teased in the image. The report mentioned that the device could be offered in Blue and Silver options. Lava Shark 2 price could be around INR 10,000. HMD Touch 4G Launch Today in India Likely with Retro Design; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Lava Shark 2 Launching Soon in India

