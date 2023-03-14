New Delhi, March 14 : PC and printer major HP on Tuesday announced the launch of its latest laptop -- "Chromebook 15.6" for young students with an immersive screen and improved performance, powered by Intel's Celeron N4500 Processor in India. The new Chromebook comes in two colours -- Forest Teal and Mineral Silver and is available at a starting price of Rs 28,999. ChatGPT 4 Release Date, Features and Updates: OpenAI Soon To Launch Next-Gen Chatbot That Can Generate Videos and Images, Here's All You Need To Know.

"Our new Chromebook 15.6 laptops are designed to enable connectivity and productivity whether they are studying at home or in the classroom. This device is stylish, powerful, and well-suited for the needs of young students," Vickram Bedi, Senior Director - Personal Systems, HP India, said in a statement. OPPO Find N2 Flip India Price Officially Revealed, Find Availability Date and Specs Details Here.

The all-new HP Chromebook 15.6 comes equipped with a large screen and stronger connectivity with Wi-Fi6, and an exceptional battery life of up to 11.5 hours (HD), ideal for demanding projects and easy-going entertainment in the hybrid generation, according to the company.

Moreover, it also includes a dedicated numeric keypad and an oversized touchpad for increased productivity in a hybrid learning environment. The new Chromebook comes compatible with Office365, providing hands-free access to Google Assistant, Google Classroom and more to encourage faster and smarter learning.

Further, the laptop includes large dual speakers with an improved speaker enclosure design. It also features dual mics and a Wide Vision HD camera to support numerous virtual calls, the company mentioned.

