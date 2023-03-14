New Delhi, March 14 : Microsoft has announced that the updated version of the ChatGPT tool will be releasing sometime this week. The chief technical officer of Microsoft Germany, Andreas Braun had said to the media in an event last week that the company will introduce GPT-4 in the coming week.

Microsoft backed startup OpenAI is the maker of the increasingly popular AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, which has created a huge wave in the tech world and started an instant rat-race among the tech giants to come up with their own version of generative AI tool. The next generation version of ChatGPT is going to be called GPT-4 , and here we are going to look at all that are known so far. So, keep reading. Visual ChatGPT Released, How Is It Different From Its Text-Only Version? Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

GPT-4 – What Is It?

GPT-4 is the next generation version of the large language model (LLM). Essentially, it will be the more efficient and more diverse version of ChatGPT, which is still restricted to interact with the users by generation of text content only. The next-gen GPT-4 will not only be able to answer or respond to the users’ questions with text, but will also have the ability to generate visual content, all backed by sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. WhatsApp Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform To Bring Communities to Its Business Application for iOS.

Microsoft has already mentioned that the new model of ChatGPT or GPT-4 will have “multimodal models that will offer completely different possibilities” for instance video content. As the current version of the chatbot is completely text oriented, it is not fully clear as to how videos will be generated by the automated tool. But we do know that the Visual ChatGPT is implementing visuals in its module by integrating various kinds of visual foundation models within its own foundation, which enables it to respond to images through a graphical user interface. Hence, more diverse type of automated content generation is very much possible.

GPT-4 – All That Is Known So Far :

GPT-4 will be a multimodal language model, which can source information from various sources. This simply means that GPT-4 might have the ability to respond and engage with user in multiple forms - images, videos, music and of course text.

GPT-4, being the next-gen model could solve some of the issues that ChatGPT is facing, such as slow responses at times and erratic and irrelevant answers. However, as this upcoming model is also experimental and is based on over the time development as per users’ response.

Moreover, the main attraction of ChatGPT, that is its ability to engage in a human-like conversation with the users, is supposed to get more enhanced with the GPT-4.

As per the reports, OpenAI is also said to be working on a GPT-4 mobile app version. It is to be noted, that ChatGPT is still a web-based large language model and does not have any mobile app.

While ChatGPT has been integrated into Microsoft’s search engine Bing, the tech giant and its funded startup OpenAI are both very much secretive about the possibility of integrating GPT-4 into Bing. However, we think that the next-gen GPT-4 chatbot will also be integrated into Bing.

GPT-4 – Expected Release Date :

Microsoft has not yet announced any official launch date for the GPT-4 update. However, the tech giant mentioned that its CEO, Satya Nadella, would host an event on March 16 on the topic of reinventing AI productivity. This event is expected to also witness the announcement of the update. It is to be noted that Microsoft has invested over $11 billion into its partnership with OpenAI.

Post its launch in November last year, ChatGPT’s popularity has soared and the site has recorded over 1 billion visits. With the skyrocketing popularity, OpenAI has also introduced a paid service of the chatbot – ChatGPT Plus, which can be availed with a monthly subscription amount of $20.

