Huawei Vision Smart TV X65 With OLED Screen & Pop-Up Camera Launched; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

Huawei Vision Smart TV X65 (Photo Credits: Huawei)

Huawei, the Chinese electronics giant has finally launched the highly-anticipated Smart TV in the home market. Called Huawei Smart Screen X65, the Smart TV was quite extensively by the company for quite sometime. The smart TV comes with a 65-inch OLED screen and pop-up camera, which is priced at CNY 24,999 (around Rs 2,70,000). The television comes with premium offering with high-end features, putting it firmly in the high-end category just like its smartphones. Huawei P40, P40 Pro & P40+ Sporting A 32MP Dual Front Camera Setup Camera Launched; Check Prices, Variants, Features & Specifications.

Huawei's Smart Screen X65 OLED TV also comes with a support of HDR10 format. Offering a refresh rate of 120Hz, the TV has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The company also claims that the display of the TV is certified by TUV Rheiland for eye health. The latest offering from Huawei features 14-speaker under-display sound system, consisting of six full-range drivers and six tweeters for the highs. It also gets two woofers for lows.

The newly launched Huawei Smart Screen X65 OLED TV runs on company's HarmonyOS, which is also called as HongmengOS. The TV comes powered by the Honghu 898 processor, a chipset that is particularly developed for OLED TVs. The television also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The RAM and storage are considerably higher than what we're used to seeing on smart televisions, suggesting that Huawei could allow the storage on the Smart Screen X65 to be used for more than just apps and app data. The type of apps available could also be more capable than what we typically see on smart televisions. Huawei Flagship Phone Goes Google-free.

The television from Huawei is also loaded with a 24MP pop-up camera allowing the users to it for making video calls and other camera-based apps. The new Smart Screen X65 is Huawei's second major premium television after Huawei Smart Screen V75 that was launched by late 2019. As of now, it is uncertain if the company will be bringing the Smart TV to the Indian market or other global markets.