Mumbai, December 23: Software company IceWarp on Friday announced that it intends to double employee strength by the end of 2023 in India. Currently, the company's India team has a strength of 100 members.

The company also announced the inauguration of a new office in Mumbai to accommodate its growing team. The company said that the larger office setup will allow the IceWarp India team to accommodate new resources from all departments, planned to hire in order to address the growing business requirements. Infosys Warns Its Employees Against Moonlighting; Says Dual Employment Can Lead to Termination.

"We believe that our office's expansion in Mumbai will reinforce our commitment towards the region as we look forward to providing seamlessly collaborated Enterprise Email and Collaboration solutions to organisations of all sizes," Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India, and Middle East said in a statement.

With a solid presence across 50 countries, IceWarp offers an affordable, seamlessly integrated, and easy-to-use communications solution to businesses and provides a true alternative to Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. TikTok Continues Hiring As Competitors Laying-Off Employees, Says ‘Will Add Around 3,000 Engineers Across the World’.

"This new office expands IceWarp's foothold at the heart of the business hub of the country and will thus, allow it to strengthen its position in the country and exponentially grow its vision," it said.

The company also mentioned that it is keen on partnering with equally motivated and driven professionals from various fields like marketing, sales, operations, CRM, and support to grow with the brand.

