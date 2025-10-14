Bengaluru, October 14: IT bellwether Infosys on Tuesday said it has awarded a 1.2 billion pounds, 15-year contract by the UK’s NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) to deliver the Future NHS Workforce Solution in England and Wales.

Infosys said it will develop a cutting-edge, data-driven workforce management solution that will replace the current Electronic Staff Record (ESR) system and continue to pay 1.9 million NHS employees in England and Wales over 55 billion pounds in payroll annually. Airtel Partners With Google To Build India’s First AI Hub in Visakhapatnam, Set To Establish Gigawatt-Scale Data Centre for Demanding AI Workloads.

“Delivering the Future NHS Workforce Solution is a critical step in supporting the ambitions of the 10-Year Health Plan. The solution will go far beyond simply replacing ESR -- it will be a strategic enabler for building a workforce that is fit for the future,” said Michael Brodie, Chief Executive, NHSBSA.

By working with Infosys, “we’re creating a modern, data-driven solution that will help the NHS better attract, retain and support its people”, he added. Following a rigorous procurement process, Infosys was chosen for its proven track record in delivering large-scale digital transformation programs, its innovative approach to user-centric design, and its commitment to operational excellence.

The Future NHS Workforce Solution supports the NHS 10-year Health Plan and the mission to create a workforce that is fit for the future. Powered by advanced technologies, the new solution will deliver a modern, flexible, and integrated platform that supports the entire employee lifecycle - from recruitment and onboarding to payroll, career development, and retirement.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys said, "The NHS is a cornerstone of life in the UK providing vital services that touch the lives of millions every day. “We are honoured to be chosen by the NHSBSA to deliver generational change for employees of the NHS in England and Wales through the Future Workforce Solution,” he mentioned. UPI Payments for Indian Tourists in Japan Soon: NPCI Signs MoU With NTT DATA To Boost Payment Acceptance.

“With our extensive experience in delivering digital transformation and organizational change for global entities, combined with elements of our AI offering - Infosys Topaz, we will deliver a platform that not only drives efficiency today but empowers the NHS to elevate it’s invaluable work into the future,” Parekh noted. The NHSBSA is an arm’s length body of the Department of Health and Social Care and provides a range of critical central services to NHS organisations, NHS contractors, patients and the public.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2025 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).