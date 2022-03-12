In a first of its kind environmental friendly approach, the platform is all set to change the future.

Gama is a decentralized organization that is sending 10k crew members into the space to complete energy harnessing missions across the universe, and it is projected to be one unique project which has not been attempted before. By owning a Gama NFT, members get an exclusive membership to the Gama space station, and it also entitles them to other perks like staking opportunities, tickets to Gama studios, limited edition merch, live events, and much more. It's an entirely new concept which will blow the NFT space as more and more people join it to discover unlimited possibilities in building the world's first clean energy NFT project.

One of the major attractions of Gama are their NFTs, which are exquisitely crafted and are creatively designed. The wide fan base that Gama has accumulated is enough proof of it. The futuristic, 3D-generated images each have distinctive characteristics of their own, and stand out from the other remarkably. Each are created with minute detailing to make the final outcome into a sleek and lifelike looking creations which are a treat to the eyes. Each of these NFTs are futuristic in design, and the immaculate shading and subtlety in color makes them easily recognizable. One look is enough to make sure they belong to the Gama NFT clan.

Gama NFTs unique characters around the Gama Space Station serves as the central docking hub for all crew members to live during their mission in the space. Members will have a whole lot of memorable moments like Hyperdrive, a virtual club available to all crew members; 42G, a unique space for crew members to purchase, rent and personalize; and G Capsules, the default living quarters or crew members to access metadata. Gama is way ahead in setting the standard for the play-to-earn, Web3 experience, which will grip the NFT space with its outstanding format that urges to save the environment and choose to have a better tomorrow.