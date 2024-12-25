Barroz - The Guardian Of Treasure, directed by and starring Mohanlal, is an ambitious fantasy film meant to inspire awe and emotional engagement. The story follows a ghost tasked with guarding Vasco da Gama's legendary treasure for centuries. Now, after all these years, the ghost is searching for someone trustworthy to take over the responsibility. The film combines elements of adventure, mystery, and mythology, but the reception has been mixed. Critics have not been entirely kind, with some calling it "cringe-worthy" and questioning its execution. Despite the mixed reviews, the film aims to offer a unique cinematic experience. ‘Barroz – Guardian of Treasure’ Trailer: Mohanlal’s Directorial Debut Has Portugal Connection, Follows His Mission to Guard Vasco da Gama’s Treasure for 400 Years (Watch Video).

Starring Mohanlal, Maya Rao West, Tuhin Menon, and Guru Somasundaram, Barroz was released on December 25, 2024, making it a holiday release that has stirred curiosity among audiences.

The Hindu: Billed as a children’s film, Barroz severely lacks in the storytelling department, which is too sluggish to engage any child. What might interest them are some of the decently pulled-off 3D sequences and visual effects which serve as little patches on an otherwise broken piece. Yet, some of the garish VFX stick out as sore thumbs too. All that might have made us gasp in wonder probably a couple of decades ago, when we were still unexposed to the flurry of slickly-made 3D films from the world over. The comparatively lower budget can be an excuse in this case, but none of that would apply for the writing or the casting. As the passion project of one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest stars, Barroz had a lot going for it. But, the passion appears to have been trumped by the practical difficulties of mounting such an ambitious project. Barroz ends up as a lost opportunity.

The Week: This is a film that seems hell-bent on torturing you almost every minute. As I walked out of the theatre, I kept asking myself, "How come one of Kerala's and India's greatest actors, with decades of experience behind him, made one of the all-time worst directorial debuts?" Watching Barroz is like being subjected to a boring corporate event where everyone talks like a robot. It also feels like watching a compilation of all the worst ads that you have seen in your lifetime — to be more specific, 'Malayalam-language' ads featuring non-Malayalam actors that play in theatres. Barroz has actors from India and abroad, everyone doing their best to irritate us with their jarringly terrible performances and dubbing, especially lead actor Maya Rao West.

123Telugu: Although Barroz 3D is high on technical standards, it fails to engage the audience with its lackluster story. After an interesting start, the film quickly loses its sheen and offers a sense of deja vu, finally ending up as a routine watch. Adventurous fantasy films like Barroz 3D are made very rarely. Siddharth’s Aangana O Dheerudu, which released nearly 15 years ago, still manages to entertain fans. But Barroz 3D tests the patience of a section of the audience. The story gets very routine and unnecessarily stretched. Mohanlal should have focused on scripting an exciting story. A taut storyline, exciting fantasy elements, and more depth to the treasure concept would have made Barroz 3D an even better watch. Adding to the woes, most of the film runs on a flat note, and the absence of exciting elements or twists comes across as yet another drawback.

