San Francisco, March 18: Tech giant Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone will reportedly "break record" of the thinnest screen bezels to date. Tipster Ice Universe tweeted on Friday: "iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record of 1.81mm bezel black edge held by Xiaomi 13, and we measure that its cover plate black bezel width is only 1.55 mm.iS22 and S23-- 1.95mmiCEiPhone 14 Pro 2.17mm)."

Last week, the front glass videos of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones had leaked online which revealed that they will feature ultra-thin bezels around the display.

Leake Image of Upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro : RAM 8GB Tahun ini Apple dilaporkan akan melancarkan empat model iPhone iaitu : 1. iPhone 15 Pro Max 2. iPhone 15 Pro 3. iPhone 15 Plus 4. iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Pro (termasuk Max) dijangka akan menerima naik taraf bagi Ingatan Capaian Rawak (RAM) dari 6GB ke 8GB. pic.twitter.com/PsMEUxOWNJ — Xavier Naxa (@XavierNaxa) March 18, 2023

Also, the tech giant is expected to limit its display features -- Always-On and ProMotion -- to the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone models.

It was also rumoured that the iPhone maker will bring support for Wi-Fi 6E network to only iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will likely include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame and increased RAM.

