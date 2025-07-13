San Francisco, July 13: Google Pixel 10 series price details have been leaked ahead of its official launch in the global market. A reliable leaker has reportedly shared an update on how much the Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel Pro XL and Google Pixel Pro Fold smartphones would cost. The Pixel 10 series is expected to launch on August 20, 2025. The design of the upcoming models will reportedly be similar to the Google Pixel 9 series; however, the specifications and features will be upgraded.

The Google Pixel 10 series will arrive this year at an affordable price. The leaks showed that the smartphones would be offered in Europe at the same price as the Pixel 9 series. However, the price could remain the same for Europe only and change in other regions, but it gives an idea about how much the devices could cost in India at the time of launch. iQOO Z10 R India Launch in Imminent, Likely Coming Out With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price Range.

Google Pixel 10 Series Leaked Prices

Google Pixel 10 price in the European market is leaked to start from 899 euros (around INR 90,000) for the 128GB variant. The higher variant offering 256GB storage is said to be launched at 999 euros (around INR 1,00,270). On the other hand, the price of the Google Pixel 10 Pro in Europe will start at 1,099 euros (around INR 1,10,300) for the 128GB variant. The leaker informed us that the 256GB storage variant price would start at 1,199 euros (around INR 1,20,350). The Pixel 10 Pro 512GB version and 1TB version are expected to cost 1,329 euros (around INR 1,33,400) and 1,589 euros (around INR 1,59,000)

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL price in Europe may start at 1,299 euros (INR 1,30,390) for the 256GB storage variant. The 512GB storage model will be available at 1,429 euros (around INR 1,43,440), as per leaked details. The 1TB variant could start at 1,689 euros (INR 1,69,500). Google Pixel Pro Fold is said to cost 1,899 euros (around INR 1,90,600), having 256GB, and 2,029 euros (nearly INR 2,03,660) for the 512GB variant. The top-end variant with 1TB storage could cost 2,289 euros (around INR 2,29,760). Vivo X200 FE Price in India, Specifications and Features; Know Everything To Expect About Upcoming Compact Vivo Smartphone Launching on July 14, 2025.

Alongside these smartphones, the leaker posted about the pricing of the Google Pixel Buds 2a. He said the Pixel Buds 2a price may start at 149 euros (around INR 14,956) in Europe.

