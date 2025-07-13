Mumbai, July 13: iQOO Z10 R will be launched in India soon, likely featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 mobile processor. The smartphone is expected to come with a camera and back design similar to the iQOO Z9S 5G model, as per a leaked launch image. iQOO Z10 R will come with a high refresh rate display, a large battery and an efficient camera setup in the mid-range segment in India.

The iQOO Z10 R launch date has yet to be announced; however, the early leaks and rumoured specifications and features hint that the device will come with a lot of unique upgrades. The leaks suggested that the Z10 R would offer 4K vlogging to the users. Moreover, it would also have a higher RAM option to help with multitasking. Vivo X200 FE Price in India, Specifications and Features; Know Everything To Expect About Upcoming Compact Vivo Smartphone Launching on July 14, 2025.

iQOO Z10 R Specifications and Features

According to various reports, the upcoming iQOO Z10 R may come with a quad curved AMOLED or OLED display, likely having a 6.77-inch size. It will offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor will likely be mated with 8GB and 12GB RAM options. They may come with a 50MP primary camera on the rear, likely paired with a secondary shooter and a 32MP or 50MP front-facing camera.

According to reports, the iQOO Z10 R is rumoured to be launch by Vivo with Vivo T4R 5G rebranding. It is expected that the Vivo T4R 5G may feature a Dimensity 7400 or 7400x processor mated with a Mali-G615 MC2 R1P3 GPU (Graphics Processing Unit). It may be launched with an Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15. Ai+ Nova 5G Sale Begins on Today in India; Form Specifications to Features and Price, Here’s Everything To Know About New AI+ Budget Smartphone.

iQOO Z10 R Price in India, Launch Date (Rumoured)

iQOO Z10 R is expected to launch in India in the INR 20,000 segment. The smartphone may be introduced later this month or in August 2025. Vivo T4R is expected to launch in the INR 15,000 to INR 20,000 price range.

