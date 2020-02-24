iQOO 3 5G Scheduled To Be Launched in India Tomorrow; To Be Available in The Sub-Rs 40,000 Price Range

iQOO 3 5G Scheduled To Be Launched in India Tomorrow (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

New Delhi: Chinese behemoth BBK Group's smartphone brand iQOO's first product, iQOO 3 5G, will be available in India on Flipkart and iqoo.com in the sub-Rs 40,000 price range. The device, set to be launched on February 25 in India, will house Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G capabilities and come with 48MP quad-camera set up at the rear, according to the sources. It may also sport pressure-sensitive buttons for gaming. iQOO 3 5G Smartphone Featuring Snapdragon 865 Chipset To Be Available in India on Flipkart This Month

The device with hole-punch display is likely to have 12GB RAM, 4,400mAh battery with 55-watt fast charging technology.

"iQOO is born to be a challenger just like its users, and the entire design process is guided by the evolving needs of these consumers, who desire for best-in-class performance," Gagan Arora, Director, Marketing, iQOO, said in a statement recently. Realme X50 Pro 5G To Be Launched in India Today; Will Be Powered By Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Chipset.

iQOO, which recently announced its entry into India, last week roped in cricketer Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador.