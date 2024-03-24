Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be launched with Motorola's new Hello UI, confirmed the company on its social media post. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro has been scheduled to launch in India on April 3, 2024. The company claimed that the new Motorola Hello UI would help users to customise the smartphone and do "unparalleled personalisation". Besides the customisation, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro with Hello UI could offer security and ease of use. Motorola confirmed that its new smartphone will offer AI-powered camera features, IP68 rating 125W TurboPower fast-charging support and Pantone colours. Vivo X100s Series Likely To Launch Soon With ‘MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus’ Processor; Know Details of Other Upcoming Vivo TWS, Smartphone and Tablet.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Coming With Hello UI:

#IntelligenceMeetsArt with unparalleled personalization, security, and ease of use with the #MotorolaEdge50Pro. Customize your device and make it your own. Launching 3rd April @Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo and all leading retail stores. pic.twitter.com/9iXlBjanXa — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) March 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)