Israel-Palestine Conflict: Elon Musk To Meet Israel President Isaac Herzog and Representatives of Families of Hostages Held By Hamas in Gaza To Defuse Growing Outrage

Musk has been severely criticised for anti-Semitic content on X in recent weeks. He also came under rising fire for supposed failures to combat antisemitism on X.

Technology IANS| Nov 27, 2023 11:53 AM IST
Israel-Palestine Conflict: Elon Musk To Meet Israel President Isaac Herzog and Representatives of Families of Hostages Held By Hamas in Gaza To Defuse Growing Outrage
Elon Musk reacts on Israel Attack (Photo Credit- Pixabay/WikimediaCommons)

San Francisco, November 27: X Corp owner Elon Musk will meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and representatives from the families of hostages held in Gaza on Monday, in an effort to defuse the growing outrage over his endorsement of an antisemitic tweet. On Sunday night, Herzog's office announced the meeting, saying, "the president will emphasise the need to act to combat rising antisemitism online" in their meeting, reports the Times of Israel.

Musk has been severely criticised for anti-Semitic content on X in recent weeks. He also came under rising fire for supposed failures to combat antisemitism on X. The Joe Biden administration recently slammed Musk of repeating a "hideous lie" about Jewish people, as the X owner continues to endorse far-right viewpoints and agrees with posts that promote antisemitism. Musk replied to a post sharing an antisemitic conspiracy theory, calling it "actual truth”. Elon Musk’s Brain Implant Startup Neuralink Raises Additional USD 43 Million in Venture Capital.

He responded to a conspiracy theory that motivated the man who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018. Earlier, non-profit Media Matters in its report claimed that as Musk continues his descent into white nationalist and antisemitic conspiracy theories, his social media platform has been placing ads for major brands like Apple, Bravo (NBCUniversal), IBM, Oracle, and Xfinity (Comcast) next to content that supports Adolf Hitler and his Nazi Party. Google’s Appeal Against Competition Commission of India’s Rs 936 Crore Penalty Delayed by NCLAT, Says Report.

The report led to tech and media majors like Apple, IBM, Disney, Warner Bros, Discovery, Paramount and Comcast/NBCUniversal reportedly pulling or halting their advertisements, along with Lionsgate and the European Commission, on X. Later, Musk’ sued Media Matters, accusing it of interference with contract, business disparagement, and interference with prospective economic advantage.

