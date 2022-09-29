Reliance Jio is rumoured to launch the JioPhone 5G soon. At the Reliance AGM 2022, Mukesh Ambani announced that the company is working with Google to introduce a budget 5G smartphone. Ahead of its launch, key specifications of the handset have been leaked online. Kuba Wojciechowski in collaboration with 91Mobiles has shared alleged specifications of the JioPhone 5G. The device reportedly carries a code name 'Ganga' with a model number LS1654QB5. JioPhone 5G Likely To Be Priced Under Rs 12,000: Report.

JioPhone 5G is said to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, the device might get a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there could be an 8MP selfie shooter.

The affordable 5G smartphone is rumoured to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. Connectivity options might include Bluetooth v5.1. and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n. JioPhone 5G is said to come pre-loaded with Google Mobile Services and Jio apps. Coming to the pricing, JioPhone 5G is likely to be priced between Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000.

