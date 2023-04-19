New Delhi, April 19: The work-from-home or hybrid work culture is persistent post the pandemic, and is increasingly popular for start-ups and even some big companies. As a super-efficient, professional laptop might not fit everyone’s budget, here we are looking into the fairly affordable and practical ones.

There are quite a few capable laptops in the market that offer effective specs and features for work purposes, while also offering nice gaming and entertainment experience to the users. Let’s take a look at some of the best laptops in the semi-professional and affordable category in 2023. Google To Be Ditched by Samsung in Favour of Microsoft’s Bing? Search Engine Giant Witnesses Plummeting Shares Owing to Korean Tech Major’s Decision.

Best Affordable Laptops For Work From Home in 2023:

As we are looking at productivity focused, affordable laptops, we are considering only the Windows-powered laptops here. So, here's a few that are worth checking out.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro

For those who are not in the need of intense high-performance laptops, but do work on the go as well, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro can be a perfect companion. This lightweight and slim laptop gets powered by an 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, and can handle most regular office work easily. It flaunts a crisp 14-inch 2.8k display with a 90Hz refresh rate and packs in 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 512GB of storage, and Dolby Atmos supported Harman speakers to suffice your daily work and meeting requirements. Priced at Rs 74,990. Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a Prices Leak Before Official Launch in May 2023; Here's Everything To Know.

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1

If your work can be done sometimes on a tab as well, and you are looking for dual functionality, then the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 is for you. This good looking notebook features fully 360 degrees rotating display to be used as a tablet as well. Functionality and portability are its focus and hence, it weighs only 1.5 kg. It packs in the power of a 12th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch Full-HD display to offer a great work experience all day. If bought from the official HP stores, it comes along with a free laptop bag worth Rs 2,499. It is priced at Rs 78,999.

Asus Vivobook S15 OLED

A nice display on any device is well-appreciated. For this reason, the Vivobook S15 OLED is a great choice for both work and fun. It is the sole laptop in this list of affordable laptops that boasts of a 15.6-inch OLED screen offering vibrant colours and more depth in visuals. However, an expensive display, means its focus on performance is a tad less. It packs in 512GB SSD and 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 12th-Gen Intel Core i5 CPU. Priced at Rs 74,990.

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G

If you want a cool, professional looking laptop like MacBook, but don’t want to spend for it, the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G can be a good choice. This one comes with a premium metal body and offers a crystal clear 14-inch 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi laptop can cater to daily tasks and most regular official things with its 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, GeForce MX550 GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB PCIe Gen 4.0 high-speed storage. It comes tagged at Rs 67,999.

MSI Gaming Sword 15

For those who have light office work, but has gaming requirements, the MSI Gaming Sword 15 offers great value with its affordable tag. It comes with minimal and official looks, but weighs 2.6kg, which is still heavy for work on the go. It packs in a 144Hz Full-HD display, 16GB, 1TB NVMe SSD, Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU, and 16GB of RAM. Priced at around Rs 80,000.

The above mentioned laptops can be useful for regular service holders, light gamers and students with efficient performance, while not pinching the pocket too much.

