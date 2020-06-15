Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Legion’s New Gaming Smartphone to Be Launched Next Month; Confirms Lenovo

Technology IANS| Jun 15, 2020 10:43 AM IST
Legion (Photo Credits: Legion Twitter)

Beijing: Lenovo has confirmed that it would launch a dedicated gaming smartphone under its Legion brand next month. The company made the announcement via a teaser poster that it posted on Chinese social media site Weibo. However, the exact date of the launch hasn't been revealed yet. According to previous reports, Legion smartphone will come with 5G connectivity as suggested by China's 3C certification website. Lenovo Legion Gaming Smartphone With Snapdragon 855 or 865 SoC Coming Soon.

The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, have 90W fast charging support, and come with a "disruptive" cooling technology. The phone is expected to feature a full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 270 Hz touch sampling rate.

The phone may carry a 64MP camera and a 16MP camera on the back and 20MP front facing camera. The gaming phone is also said to come with a 5,000mAh battery and will feature a 90W wired-fast charging technology. The smartphone will also likely feature a secondary USB Type-C charging port on the side along with a notch-less display.

