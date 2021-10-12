The ‘ultimate productivity tool for travelers’ secures partnerships to start delivering personalized travel deals and a curated planning experience to its users

Levantr - the travel planning site designed to make planning and collaborating fun and stress-free - has started striking partnerships with international hotels and travel agencies, just six months after launch.

The app - which already has hundreds of users worldwide across 30 different countries - is a breath of fresh air in the travel sector; offering globetrotters the freedom to create itineraries in one easy place.

Levantr is now working with a range of prestigious industry partners to provide personalised exclusive travel deals for rooms, restaurants, and various adventures on the platform along with well-curated recommendations.

These collaborations are taking Levantr into more tailored territory - creating relevant promotions and offering recommendations for users that slot comfortably into their vacation schedules.

Founder Jen Hong came up with the idea for Levantr after planning her own trips around the planet. She imagined a tool that would remove the complications of organising an activity-filled holiday whilst highlighting experiences worth seeing and creating deals on demand.

Jen stated: “I designed Levantr as a tool I would want to use - something that didn’t just make planning simple but actually fun. Everything is in one place without the need for endless spreadsheets, emails, and group chats.

“We are obsessed with helping travelers plan better - and now our partnerships with hotels mean we can offer personal deals for users depending on not just the who, when, and where but also the why.”

“Ultimately what we’re trying to accomplish is to reward users for making the effort to plan their new experiences. They deserve to be taken care of.”

Around 30% of Levantr users are traveling domestically, 30% planning trips in Europe and 25% going everywhere else in the world. A lot of people are even planning their ‘around the world’ trips for 2023.

Levantr is securing collaborations with travel partners at a pertinent time, with key benefits being added just as people begin to plan their trips abroad to far-flung places with friends and family they haven’t been able to see.

Kyle Cannon, Co-founder and CTO who used to run his own tour company, stated: “Travel organization is hard, even for the professionals. So, you can imagine how hard it is for the independent traveler; now add their friends and family to the mix. That’s what we wanted to fix."

Two of the partners that have already come aboard the Levantr platform are Shanti Maurice Resort and Luxury Travel Hackers.

Len Jackson, Sales Specialist at Shanti Maurice, stated: “Being a lifestyle bouquet resort, our unique touch makes wonderful memories for our guests.

“Shanti Maurice Resort & Spa is excited to work with Levantr to give our fantastic ‘Experiences’ that extra push.”

Gary Kohn, CEO of Luxury Travel Hackers agency, says that Levantr is solving a major industry problem by “taking the headache out of the planning process”.

He added: "So many of the Luxury Travel Hackers trips are done by multiple parties and we're finding that giving our users the ability to plan and execute in a content-based platform makes the process easy, seamless and fun.

“Levantr seems to have figured it out while also improving conversion for travel providers by aligning what users need with what providers want.”

To find out more about how Levantr is changing travel for the better, visit the official website.

You can also see Jen reveal more about the company’s journey by watching her speak at the Travel Massive Glasgow event in April 2021.

Levantr is a productivity tool for travelers that frees them from spreadsheets and long email chains and lets holidaymakers organise everything in one easy and convenient place.

With a range of partners across the travel and tourism sector, Levantr also offers users access to exclusive deals, discounts and recommendations for their trips; whether it’s a couples getaway, honeymoon, bachelor/bachelorette party, family escape or solo expedition.

Whether you’re traveling domestically or jet-setting across the world, Levantr ensures you can make the very most of your trip - seeing and doing everything you hoped for.