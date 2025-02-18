Mumbai, February 18: India has started actively working on digitalisation and adopting artificial intelligence for the benefit of its citizens. Addressing the need for conversation and understanding each other, the government-run MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) developed an AI translation tool called "Bhashini AI" for government's aim of "AI Empowered Bharat".

The Indian government aims to allow people to speak in their native language and get a real-time translation in another language using the BHASHINI app, which is available on both Android and iOS platforms. MeitY's real-time AI translation helped many people during Mahakumbh 2025 (Maha Kumbh 2025) to understand each other and converse without any barriers. Grok 3 Launched by Elon Musk’s xAI Outperforming DeepSeek R1, OpenAI o1 and Gemini-2 Flash Thinking; Check Modes, Versions and More.

Bhashini App Features, Benefits and Users

Bhashini supports 22 scheduled Indian languages, allowing users to talk freely with strangers without confusion. It will soon support the Sinhala language. The Bhashini mobile app offers 15+ language services and has over 5,00,000 downloads. Bhashini App was launched in 2022 by PM Narendra Modi under the "National Language Technology Mission". The benefits of the app include the following;

The Bhashini mobile app allows two people speaking different languages to understand each other easily with real-time translation.

It allows users to translate images written in other languages into their native tongue.

Using the Bhashini AI app, users can browse the internet and understand the information in their mother language.

Bhashini can be used to transcribe the limited spoken words as well.

It helps in translating text from other language to native language instantly.

Besides, the Bhashini website offers many services to users, including Automatic Speech Recognition, Neural Machine Translation, TTS (text-to-speech), Text Language Detection, OCR, Transliteration, Profanity Filter, Denoiser, Voice Activity Detection, Text Normalisation, Speaker Verification, and many more.

How to Download and Use the Bhashini AI App?

The app has a simple interface with five key functions: Text, Converse, Voice, Scene (word), and Browse. All the functions allow users to get help when they encounter it. They can paste text that can be translated into any preferred language. The Voice option in Bhashini AI allows users to speak and get instant translations. The Scene (Word) option allows users to take pictures or upload them from the gallery to get an instant translation. DeepSeek NSA: China’s AI Company Introduces Ultra-Fast Sparse Attention Mechanism To Speed Up the Inferences and Reduce Pre-Training Costs.

The Browse option allows users to translate website links or pages into their preferred language, allowing people to understand information in their native tongue. The most important option offered by Bhashini mobile app is "Converse". It allows users to press the microphone icon and start speaking in one language, say "English," and give a voice answer in their native language. Another person speaking the "Hindi" language can press on Hindi, and it will speak in English. This feature allows one to easily break communication barriers and understand people from different regions and countries.

