New Delhi, April 1: LivShop, a platform that aims to assist sellers in building, marketing, and growing their businesses digitally, has announced a major expansion through a collaboration with 60 different brands. Owned by Synctric, a technology company that offers payment solutions to small and local businesses, LivShop was created to bridge the gap between small sellers and customers with regard to payment solutions. Recognizing the growing problem, Synctric used its reliable technology to develop LivShop, which offers a cost-effective and seamless shopping experience to customers while reducing transaction charges and increasing return on investment.

LivShop embarked on its journey with 30 brands when it was established, but it has since expanded its partnership with an additional 45 brands. Consequently, the total number of brands available on the platform has now increased to 60. LivShop's primary objective is to offer its customers a hassle-free and cost-effective shopping experience while also reducing transaction fees to boost return on investment. The company emphasized that it is dedicated to providing value to its customers and continuously exploring novel approaches to assist them in saving money.

According to a report, LivShop is confident that its recent partnerships will improve the shopping experience of its customers. The company intends to achieve this by teaming up with a larger number of brands, which will result in more options being available to users, making their shopping experience more convenient and satisfying. Since customer experience is crucial to any brand's success, this move will undoubtedly benefit LivShop. Additionally, providing a wider variety of products and services to its valued customers would give LivShop a competitive advantage.

As people increasingly rely on digital payments, numerous payment solutions have emerged in the market. Nonetheless, LivShop distinguishes itself as a superior platform for small and medium-sized enterprises, local businesses, and brands seeking to engage in secure transactions and access a diverse range of digital products.

