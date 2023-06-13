New Delhi, June 13: Apple launched the bigger and better 15-inch MacBook Air during the WWDC23. The 15-inch MacBook Air is essentially similar to the 13-inch model, but with a bigger display, and it is now available to purchase in India.

The new 15-inch MacBook Air is powered by the new M2 chip that is touted to offer up to 40% faster CPU performance and faster GPU performance than the M1 chip. The notebook also boasts of a new Liquid Retina XDR display and features a 1080p FaceTime HD camera as well as a six-speaker audio system.

The Apple 15-inch MacBook Air M2 also comes with a larger battery that is claimed to offer up to 18 hours of video playback and supports fast charging that can offer up to 50% percent of battery life in just 30 minutes charge. Here are more details about the 15-inch MacBook Air to make your buying decision easier. iPhone Price Cut: Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Now Available With Massive Discounts on Prices; Check Details Here.

15-inch MacBook Air - Price, Specs, Features

The 15-inch MacBook Air has been priced starting at Rs 1,34,900 in India, but it comes with a special student discount of Rs 10,000. The notebook is available for purchase through online and offline Apple stores and authorised retailers across the country. The laptop is available in four colour choices of - silver, starlight, space gray and midnight.

The 15-inch MacBook Air boasts of the fastest Apple chipset till date, the new M2 chip, which is faster than the Intel i7 Core-powered MacBook Air. It gets a powerful 8-core CPU with four performance and four efficiency cores coupled with a 10-core GPU alongside a 16-core Neural Engine. It comes with up to 24GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Details Leaked Prior to Its July Launch in South Korea.

Despite its larger screen, the 15-inch MacBook Air is thin, light and highly portable, weighing just 1.5 kg. The laptop gets a new six-speaker sound system alongside two tweeters and force-cancelling woofers to offer greater bass depth and amazing audio experience along with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support.

However, apart from the new M2 chip, the new Apple notebook’s most important highlight is its bigger high-resolution 15.3-inch display with Liquid Retina XDR technology and up to 500 nits of brightness to support over 1 billion colours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2023 11:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).