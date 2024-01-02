San Francisco, January 2: Meta has discontinued Chromecast functionality from Quest VR headsets via a software update with the build number (firmware version) 60.0, which was released last month. The change is especially noticeable on the Quest 3 headset, with several users on Reddit claiming that the Chromecast devices in their homes are no longer visible in the headset's casting options, reports Android Central. WhatsApp To End 'Free Unlimited Backups to Google Drive' in 2024, Check How to Mange Your Files and Other Storage Options.

Official documentation now reads that "Chromecast is not fully supported with Meta Quest", implying that Meta is gradually deleting this critical feature from headsets like the Meta Quest 3 for some reason, the report noted. According to Meta, if you wish to display the content from your Quest headsets on an external display like a Chromecast device, you will need to cast the feed to either your smartphone or computer first, and then mirror the screen of that device to the Chromecast. Meta Purged Over 23 Million Bad Pieces of Content on Facebook, Instagram in India in November 2023.

Meanwhile, Meta has announced to lower the price on its mixed reality (MR) headset Quest 2 and its accessories. The price cut came after the launch of Meta Quest 3 almost three months back that starts at $499.99 for the 128GB version. “We knew we could do even more to make VR more affordable and bring even more people into the community. That’s why we’re permanently lowering prices on Quest 2 and its accessories, effective January 1,” the company said in a statement.