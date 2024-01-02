Mumbai, January 2: Meta-owned WhatsApp will reportedly end the support of free Google Drive storage in early 2024. WhatsApp allows users to store their WhatsApp chats and videos on their Google Drive. WhatsApp users could back up their chats unlimited times in Google Drive, but now the messaging platform may end the support and count the space allotted to the users for their Google accounts.

Currently, Google Drive offers users with Google accounts 15GB of storage to back up their personal multimedia files, including videos and photos, work files, and several other items. The meta-owned platform introduced the 'Chat Backup' option in the app's settings, allowing users to back up their essential chats and media to quickly load the chats on other devices when setting up a new WhatsApp account. BYD Auto One Step Closer To Topple Elon Musk's Tesla As 'World’s Top EV Manufacturer', Sells Record 3.02 Million Electric Vehicles in 2023.

According to the report by Times Now, WhatsApp will soon end support for free Google Drive storage and likely nudge users towards "Google One upgrade plans". The report mentioned that WhatsApp chat history will "start counting against the allotted 15GB Google Drive space in early 2024". WhatsApp beta introduced a new feature recently for Android devices, indicating the backups would start deducting from the storage quote of Google Drive. The update will soon be introduced for all WhatsApp users, and the company will reportedly notify users within the next 30 days. Tesla Model X Turns Heads in Bengaluru, Spotted Near Cubbon Park Metro Station in Viral Image.

Google One Plans and Pricing:

According to the official website, Google One offers 15GB of free storage without many features. However, the platform offers other plans at specific prices and features. Google One's next plan starts at Rs 130 per month, offering 100GB, Rs 210 per month for 200GB, and Rs 650 per month for 2TB storage. WhatsApp continues to change its app by introducing new features and updates. However, the particular feature of counting against the allotted Google Drive space may limit some of the functions of the users.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2024 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).