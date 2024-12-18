New Delhi, December 18: Meta has unveiled its ambitious plans for 2025, focusing on AI, Mixed Reality, and the Metaverse. The Mark Zuckerberg-run company has outlined its strategy to enhance its user experience. In 2025, Meta has plans to develop AI assistants that will go beyond answering questions when you ask for assistance. These advanced tools will likely support you throughout your daily activities.

Meta said, "Mixed reality hardware and AI glasses have reached a new level of quality and accessibility." The reliability of these platforms enables its software developers to work quickly on a wide range of projects, including operating systems and new AI features. The company is optimistic that the upcoming year will be the most significant one for Reality Labs. Meta Introduces Llama 3.3, New Open Source Model To Deliver Performance and Quality Across Text-Based Use Cases.

Meta’s Vision for 2025

Meta highlights that mixed reality has benefited from making the right products available to a large number of users. The company points out that the Meta Quest 3 has been improving steadily as they keep updating key features such as the core system's passthrough capabilities, multitasking options, and spatial user interfaces.

Looking ahead to 2025, we can expect the next version of the Quest 3S. Bringing mixed reality into the mainstream has allowed Meta to gain insights into future developments. One of the initial trends that emerged after the launch of the Quest 3 last year was that people began using mixed reality to watch videos while multitasking.

The next advancement towards the metaverse will involve merging AI glasses with the true augmented reality experience that the company introduced this year with Orion. The true impact of Orion will be seen in the upcoming product release and how it will help Meta to gain a deeper understanding of what users appreciate about AR glasses and what aspects need improvement. Meta’s Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Gets Live AI, Live Translation and Shazam Support; Check Details.

Meta has dedicated years to conducting user research, planning product strategies, and running experimental studies to figure out how AR glasses should function. The company emphasises that the speed of progress will increase significantly in the upcoming year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2024 08:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).