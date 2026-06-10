Meta-Reliance Partnership: Tech Giants Unveil India's 1st AI-Enabled Data Centre in Jamnagar

Jamnagar, Gujarat – In a significant boost to India's burgeoning digital infrastructure, Meta Platforms Inc. today unveiled a strategic collaboration with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) to develop its inaugural AI-enabled data center in the country. The state-of-the-art facility, situated in Reliance's expansive campus in Jamnagar, Gujarat, will boast an initial capacity of 168 megawatts (MW) and is designed to support Meta's extensive global AI computing requirements.

The announcement, made on Tuesday, June 10, 2026, marks a pivotal moment for both technology giants and reinforces India's growing prominence as a global hub for advanced AI infrastructure. Reliance will undertake the comprehensive development of the data center, while Meta will lease capacity from the facility, with provisions for future expansion as its AI needs evolve. OpenAI vs Anthropic IPO Race: AI Giants Prepare for Public Listing; Anthropic Leads in Projected Revenue.

This new data center is crucial for Meta's ambitious plans to scale its AI infrastructure worldwide, underpinning its popular platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, and enabling future AI capabilities, including the delivery of "personal superintelligence." The facility is expected to be delivered within the next two years.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized the significance of the project, stating, “We're proud to be working with Reliance to build our first AI-enabled data centre in India. This world-class facility in Jamnagar will help us scale our AI infrastructure globally while deepening our long-term investment in India's economy.”

Sustainability is a core tenet of this collaboration. The Jamnagar data center will be powered entirely by renewable energy and incorporate a cutting-edge cooling system utilizing desalinated seawater. Meta has committed to covering the full cost of the energy and water infrastructure required to support the facility.

Further highlighting its environmental commitment, Meta has secured close to 1 gigawatt (GW) of clean energy capacity in India. This includes agreements for 837 MW of new solar and wind projects with CleanMax across Rajasthan and Karnataka, and an additional 88 MW with Fourth Partner Energy across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani hailed the partnership as a "transformative moment for India's digital infrastructure," adding, “Building India's first built-to-suit AI data centre for a global technology leader of Meta's scale demonstrates India's readiness to be at the forefront of the global AI revolution.” Ambani also reiterated Reliance's commitment to building world-class digital infrastructure to power the next generation of AI innovation. SpaceX IPO Attracts Over USD 250 Billion in Investor Demand, Shaping Up To Be the Largest Offering in History.

Deepening India Investments

This agreement builds on a long-standing strategic partnership between Meta and Reliance. In 2020, Meta made a significant $5.7 billion investment in Jio Platforms, a move aimed at expanding digital connectivity and commerce across India. More recently, in August 2025, the two companies formed a $100 million joint venture focused on developing Llama-based enterprise AI solutions for Indian businesses. India represents Meta's largest user base, making the country a critical market for its global growth and AI strategy.

Key Facts Table:

Feature Detail Who Meta Platforms Inc. & Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) What First AI-enabled data center in India (Meta leasing capacity) When (Announced) June 10, 2026 When (Operational) Expected within two years Where Jamnagar, Gujarat, India (within Reliance's campus) Initial Capacity 168 megawatts (MW) Power Source 100% Renewable Energy (supported by ~1 GW contracted capacity) Cooling Method Desalinated seawater Primary Purpose Support Meta's global AI computing needs and services Reliance's Role End-to-end management (design, construction, operations, utilities) Previous Joint Ventures $5.7B investment in Jio Platforms (2020); $100M Llama AI JV (Aug 2025)

Reliance's role as a single-window solutions provider for hyperscale AI infrastructure further solidifies its position in India's rapidly expanding digital landscape.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).