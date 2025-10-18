New Delhi, October 18: Facebook users who frequently use the Messenger desktop app will need to prepare for changes. Meta is reportedly planning to discontinue the stand-alone Facebook Messenger app for Windows and Mac on December 15. The development comes after Meta’s earlier transition to Progressive Web App (PWA) in September 2024.

After December 15, users will no longer be able to use the Messenger app on Windows or Mac. Instead, they will be redirected to the Facebook website to continue accessing messages. The transition aims to streamline messaging across platforms by reducing the need for separate applications. Users are advised to familiarise themselves with the web-based interface to ensure a smooth shift and uninterrupted communication. Elon Musk Says X Will Remove All Heuristics Soon, Grok To Personalise User Feeds.

Facebook Messenger desktop app was launched for Windows and Mac in 2020, which provided users with a convenient way to chat from their computers. As per a report of TechCrunch, Meta is now notifying users about the upcoming shutdown to give them enough time to explore alternative options. After the discontinuation, Windows users can continue messaging through the Facebook desktop app. Windows and Mac users will still be able to access Messenger directly from their web browsers for a messaging experience.

Users of the Messenger desktop apps will receive an in-app alert when the phase-out process starts. As per the Facebook Help Centre page, Mac users will have a 60-day period to continue using the Messenger app before it is completely retired. After this timeframe, access to the Mac app will be blocked, and users are advised to uninstall it, as it will no longer function or be supported. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working on ‘Username Reservation’ To Help Users Reserve Their Preferred Username in Advance.

Meta is reportedly advising users to enable secure storage and create a Pinto backup their chat history before switching to the web-based Messenger. As per reports, the web version will retain essential features, allowing users to continue sending encrypted messages and sharing media without losing key functionality.

