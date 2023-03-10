San Francisco, March 10: Tech giant Microsoft has announced that OpenAI's ChatGPT is now available in Azure OpenAI service for preview.

With ChatGPT in preview in Azure OpenAI service, developers can integrate custom artificial intelligence (AI)-powered experiences directly into their own applications, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Thursday. Microsoft To Bring New Look to Teams Rooms on Windows by March 2023.

"Cognitive services can be combined with Azure OpenAI to create compelling use cases for enterprises." Customers can now access this ChatGPT preview at $0.002/1k tokens and billing for all ChatGPT usage will start on March 13.

Currently, with Azure OpenAI service, more than 1,000 customers are applying the most advanced AI models-- including DALL-E 2, GPT-3.5, Codex, and other large language models backed by the unique supercomputing and enterprise capabilities of Azure. Microsoft Says ‘Over One Million People Sign Up for Bing With ChatGPT in 48 Hours’.

"We're already seeing the impact AI can have on people and companies, helping improve productivity, amplify creativity, and augment everyday tasks," it added.

In January, the tech giant had announced the general availability of the Azure OpenAI service, which enables enterprises to power their apps with large-scale artificial intelligence. With this announcement, the company had also said it will add ChatGPT to its cloud-based service soon.

