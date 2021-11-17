New Delhi: Microsoft on Wednesday announced that its 2-in-1 tablet 'Surface Go 3' will be generally available on Amazon from November 23 in the Indian market. Starting at Rs 57,999, Surface Go 3 will come at 1.2 pounds with 1080p cameras, studio microphones, Dolby Audio, and a 10.5-inch touch display. Prices of Surface for Business units start from Rs 42,999. Microsoft Reportedly Changing Windows 11’s ‘Black Screen of Death’ to Original Blue.

"Surface Go 3 is the most portable Surface 2-in-1 perfect for workforces on the go, everyday tasks, homework, and play. This product brings optional LTE Advanced, all-day battery, built-in Microsoft security, and is optimized for tablet-to-laptop versatility with digital Pen and touch," the company said in a statement.

The Microsoft Surface Go 3 tablet succeeds the Microsoft Surface Go 2 tablet that was launched back in May 2020. It is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor, paired with 4GB or 8GB of RAM. For storage space, users can pick from 64GB eMMC, 128GB SSD or 256GB SSD storage options.

In terms of optics, the latest Microsoft tablet comes with an 8MP auto-focus lens at the back and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

It runs the company's latest Windows 11 operating system with support for Windows Hello facial recognition. Commercial devices will run Windows 10 Pro or Windows 11 Pro. AIt will also come with Bluetooth 5.0 support, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Microsoft earlier launched the Surface Slim Pen 2, which works with a range of devices including Surface Go 3 tablet, and the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio laptop.

