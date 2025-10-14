Mumbai, October 13: iQOO 15 is set to launch in China on October 20, 2025, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The upcoming flagship smartphone will feature a design similar to the iQOO 13 model. Ahead of the launch, several details about its specifications and features have been leaked online. An unboxing video has also surfaced on social media, showing the rectangular module on the rear.

This year, Vivo’s sub-brand skipped launching the iQOO 14 and directly moved to the iQOO 15. The device will feature a larger battery compared to the previous model, an additional computing chip, and fast-charging support. According to reports, the display, performance, and camera have also seen significant improvements over its predecessor. iPhone Air Price Cut: Apple’s Thinnest Smartphone Available at Exclusive Offers and Deals on Amazon and Flipkart Ahead of Diwali 2025; Check Details Here.

iQOO 15 Specifications and Features

The iQOO 15 is expected to launch in China next week with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with a Q3 gaming chip and the industry’s first QNSS super rendering engine. Reports indicate that the flagship device could come with a 7,000mAh battery, compared to the 6,000mAh unit in the iQOO 13. The battery is expected to support 100W wired fast charging.

As per a report by Zee News, iQOO 15 could feature a 6.85-inch 2K LTPO flat display with 2,600 nits of peak brightness. Unlike before, the screen is rumoured to support a 144Hz refresh rate. The camera setup is expected to see major improvements, including a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide camera, 50MP 2x periscope telephoto lens, and a 32MP selfie camera. iQOO is expected to include UFS 4.1 storage and LPDDR5X RAM for faster file transfers and smoother multitasking. ColorOS 16 Global Launch Announced: Android 16-Based Operating System Launching Soon Bringing ‘Smarter’ and ‘Smoother’ Experience.

iQOO 15 Price and India Launch (Expected)

The iQOO 15 price is expected to be around INR 59,000 or higher. The India launch is anticipated between November 15 and 25. The iQOO 13 was priced at INR 54,999 in India. As the launch approaches, the device may receive significant price cuts.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Zee News ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

