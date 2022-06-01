Motorola is said to introduce the G82 smartphone in India soon. The handset was launched in Europe earlier this month with Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 120Hz refresh rate and more. According to Yogesh Brar, the launch of Moto G82 5G will take place on June 9, 2022, and is likely to carry similar specifications as that of the European model. Moto E32s Tipped To Debut in India on June 2, 2022.

Moto G82 5G is expected to feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the device might sport a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there could be a 16MP selfie snapper.

Moto G82 5G is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support, dual microphones and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Moreover, the handset is rumoured to be IP52 rated for dust, and water resistance and could get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

