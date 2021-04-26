Motorola India recently launched two new smartphones under its popular Moto G series, which are called Moto G60 and Moto 40 Fusion. Both the phones are very much similar in terms of specs, apart from few changes. The former is all set to go on sale for the first time. Interested customers can purchase the handset tomorrow via Flipkart at noon. As a part of the launch offer, the Motorola G60 will be available with an instant discount of Rs 1,500 via ICICI credit, debit cards and EMI transactions. Moto G20 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched.

It will be available in a single variant - 6GB + 128GB, which is priced at Rs 17,999. The handset comes in two shades - Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne. The Moto G60 comes with a 6.78-inch punch-hole display supporting HDR10 and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset, mated with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

#GoBeyond with the most affordable 108MP Ultra High-res Camera, Snapdragon™ 732G Processor & more at just ₹17,999 in #motog60. Avail ₹1500 off using ICICI credit cards & Debit/Credit EMI transactions. Sale begins tomorrow, 12 PM on @Flipkart. https://t.co/6nwusOhEQd pic.twitter.com/n3pXQ8owzp — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 26, 2021

For photography, there is a triple camera setup that consists of a 108MP primary lens accompanied by an ultra-wide lens and a macro lens. The front camera is a 32MP selfie which is placed inside the hole-punch cutout. The front snapper uses quad pixel technology to capture bright and sharp images.

Moto G60 Online Sale Tomorrow (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The phone is backed by a massive 6,000 mAh battery. There's no fast charging option with the phone. It runs on Android 11 OS offering

near stock android experience.

