Motorola, the Lenovo owned smartphone maker, officially launched the Moto G20 phone in the European market. Moto G20 is priced at EUR 149 (approximately Rs 13,000) and expected to go on sale from next week. With the launch of the Moto G20, the company made a new addition to the Moto G Series. Key specifications of the phone include a 90Hz display, a 5000mAh battery, quad rear cameras and more. Motorola Moto G20 Specifications & Europe Price Leaked Online: Report.

Moto G20 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Moto G20 features a 6.5-inch Max Vision IPS LCD HD+ waterdrop notch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device comes packed with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 13MP snapper. The handset comes powered by an octa-core Unisoc T700 chipset.

Moto G20 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

The phone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support and runs on Android 11 OS. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C port, dual-SIM card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and more.

