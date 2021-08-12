Motorola India is all set to launch its Edge 20 Series on August 17, 2021. Motorola Edge 20 Series will comprise Edge 20 & Edge 20 Fusion smartphones. The company has been teasing both devices on its official Twitter and other social media accounts. Previously, we heard speculations regarding the specifications of the Edge 20 Series. Now, the prices of both Motorola Edge 20 phones have been leaked online by a tipster. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion To Be Launched in India on August 17, 2021; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

As per tipster Debayan Roy, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will come in two variants while the Edge 20 phone will be offered in a single variant. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is likely to be priced at Rs 21,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant could cost Rs 23,999.

Motorola Edge 20 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Use your apps on the big screen and unleash your phone’s true potential with ‘Ready For! Stay tuned to know more as #motorolaedge20 & #motorolaedge20fusion launch on 17th Aug, 12 PM on @Flipkart. Ready to #FindYourEdge? https://t.co/zifPClYrfu pic.twitter.com/mqBnD07dcS — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 12, 2021

On the other side, Motorola Edge might get a price tag of Rs 29,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB configuration. Motorola Edge 20 Series has also been listed on Flipkart which confirms its availability via the e-commerce platform. Motorola Edge 20 is said to sport a 6.7-inch OLED display and a refresh rate of 144Hz. For optics, it could get a triple rear camera module comprising a 108MP main lens, a 16MP secondary shooter and an 8MP snapper.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion (Photo Credits: Motorola)

On the other hand, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is likely to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. For photography, it could sport a 108MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth snapper. Both Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion will be backed by a 4,000mAh and a 5,000mAh battery respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2021 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).