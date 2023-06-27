San Francisco, June 27: Streaming giant Netflix has removed the $9.99 CAD per month Basic plan in Canada for new subscribers.

"The Basic plan is no longer available for new or rejoining members. If you are currently on the Basic plan, you can remain on this plan until you change plans or cancel your account," the company said on its support page. YouTube Introduces New Policy for Fan Channels That Will Come To Effect From August 21, 2023.

According to TechCrunch, the company's plans continue to start at $5.99 CAD per month, with the recently introduced ad-supported plan offering most of the Netflix catalogue with 1080p HD streaming support.

To get rid of ads and enable downloads, users now must pay $16.99 CAD per month for the Standard plan.

The Basic plan included ad-free streaming but was limited to 720p and one concurrent stream. Those who are currently paying for the Basic plan will be able to keep it until they cancel their account.

Netflix initially rolled out the 'Basic With Ads' steaming plan on November 3 last year to subscribers in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Australia, Japan, Korea, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. YouTube New Feature Update: Google-Owned Platform To Offer AI-Powered Dubbing Tool.

Meanwhile, Netflix has rolled out its ad-supported plan 'Basic with Ads' for Apple TV users after a delay of months.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2023 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).